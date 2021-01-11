WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its fourth quarter earnings at the end of business Monday, January 25, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID # 7570483.



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on January 26, 2021 until February 6, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID # 7570483.