 

IRIDEX Announces Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:05  |  58   |   |   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today provided preliminary unaudited operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Total revenue expected to be $12.2 million to $12.4 million, versus $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.6 million as of January 2, 2021, representing a net cash burn of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter, and $1.0 million for the full year 2020
  • Sold 13,500 Cyclo G6 probes in the fourth quarter of 2020, slightly above the prior year quarter
    • U.S. sales of Cyclo G6 probes increased by 8% compared to prior year fourth quarter, and set a new quarterly record, despite the continuing impacts of COVID-19 restrictions
  • Sold 56 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems in the fourth quarter, compared to 105 in the prior year quarter, reflecting COVID-19 impact on capital equipment purchases outside the US, and the Company’s shift to focusing on glaucoma procedure volumes rather than systems placements

Full Year 2020

  • Total revenue expected to be $36.2 million to $36.4 million, approximately 16% below fiscal year 2019 revenue of $43.4 million.
  • Sold 45,800 Cyclo G6 probes, compared to 51,500 in the prior year, reflecting the significant midyear impact of COVID 19 on ophthalmic procedure volume
  • Sold 173 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems compared to 350 in the prior year reflecting a shift in sales focus towards probe adoption and the impacts of COVID-19 on capital purchase volumes worldwide.

“As with many other companies, our business was impacted by COVID-19 during 2020, but our strong recovery and improving momentum is evident from the fourth quarter results,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of IRIDEX. “Total revenue and Cyclo G6 probe sales exceeded the pre-pandemic levels from the prior year quarter. This was achieved simultaneously with highly focused expense management, resulting in net cash burn of only $1.0 million for the entire year.”

Bruce continued, “Product improvements contributed to the strength of our business in both Glaucoma and Retina segments. Release of an improved MicroPulse P3 probe in late 2019 helped drive increased adoption in 2020, leading to quarterly records for Cyclo G6 probes sales in both the third and fourth quarters. Strength in Retina product sales reflected our improved competitive position thanks to several product enhancements released in 2020, including the introduction of the LIO Plus, a Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope (LIO). Our momentum is expected to continue in the new year, including the launch of a new 810 wavelength laser, the first in a family of new lasers offering substantial savings in manufacturing costs and gross margin improvement,” concluded Bruce.

Seite 1 von 2
IRIDEX Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IRIDEX Announces Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today provided preliminary unaudited operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2021. Fourth Quarter 2020 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
IRIDEX Announces MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy Now Accepted in the European Glaucoma Society Guidelines