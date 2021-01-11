Voyager Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, has entered into an employment agreement with a newly hired employee that, among other things, provides for the grant of a non-qualified stock option and of restricted stock units as inducements material to the employee entering into employment with Voyager. The inducement awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Voyager’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award became effective on January 11, 2021 and the restricted stock unit award becomes effective on February 1, 2021.



The stock option award provides for the purchase of an aggregate of 76,500 shares of Voyager’s common stock, and the restricted stock unit award represents 13,000 shares of Voyager’s common stock. The stock option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $8.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Voyager's common stock on the effective date of grant. The stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant and 75% of the shares underlying the stock option vesting in 36 equal monthly installments following the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. The restricted stock unit award vests annually in equal installments over three years, beginning on the first anniversary of the effective date of grant. Vesting of the stock option and restricted stock units are subject to the employee’s continued employment with Voyager. The stock option and the restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of equity award agreements.