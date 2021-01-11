 

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Collaborate with AstraZeneca in Mapping the Immune Response to Cancer Antigens to Potentially Inform the Development of Novel Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:01  |  36   |   |   

Multi-year, pan-portfolio deal extends Adaptive’s proprietary immunoSEQ T-MAP offering, originally launched for COVID-19, into oncology

This transaction highlights the value of immune receptor data generated by Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP, a product that combines the sequencing and mapping capabilities of Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform to map T-cell receptors (TCRs) to antigens, across AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.         

Under this collaboration, AstraZeneca will provide biological samples from patients with cancer; Adaptive will sequence these samples and deliver TCR-antigen mapping data using its growing and dynamic clinical immunomics database of more than 58 billion immune cell receptors and thousands of antigens. This mapping data may inform signatures of immune response (or resistance) to cancer therapies which may provide information to guide treatment decisions. Additionally, mapping of unique TCRs to antigens at scale can provide powerful information regarding the potential for early and accurate detection of a disease and the specificity of a given patient’s immune response to therapy.

“We continue to demonstrate that specific T-cell immune receptor data can be utilized to inform the diagnosis and treatment for most diseases,” said Sharon Benzeno, Chief Business Development Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to realize the value of antigen-specific T-cell response data across their portfolio of transformative cancer medicines.”

Adaptive will receive from AstraZeneca quarterly payments plus sequencing and data mapping fees. In addition, AstraZeneca has an option to enter into a separate agreement with Adaptive for the development and commercialization of a companion diagnostic or therapeutic application based on T-MAP data. Specific financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

The scope of this non-exclusive, pan-portfolio oncology collaboration may be expanded to cover additional therapeutic areas, including autoimmunity and infectious diseases.

About Adaptive

Seite 1 von 3
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Collaborate with AstraZeneca in Mapping the Immune Response to Cancer Antigens to Potentially Inform the Development of Novel Diagnostics and Therapeutics Multi-year, pan-portfolio deal extends Adaptive’s proprietary immunoSEQ T-MAP offering, originally launched for COVID-19, into oncology This transaction highlights the value of immune receptor data generated by Adaptive’s proprietary immune …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Adaptive Biotechnologies to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
1
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation - Die Revolution?