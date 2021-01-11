Adaptive Biotechnologies to Collaborate with AstraZeneca in Mapping the Immune Response to Cancer Antigens to Potentially Inform the Development of Novel Diagnostics and Therapeutics

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP, a product that combines the sequencing and mapping capabilities of Adaptive’s proprietary immune medicine platform to map T-cell receptors (TCRs) to antigens, across AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.

Under this collaboration, AstraZeneca will provide biological samples from patients with cancer; Adaptive will sequence these samples and deliver TCR-antigen mapping data using its growing and dynamic clinical immunomics database of more than 58 billion immune cell receptors and thousands of antigens. This mapping data may inform signatures of immune response (or resistance) to cancer therapies which may provide information to guide treatment decisions. Additionally, mapping of unique TCRs to antigens at scale can provide powerful information regarding the potential for early and accurate detection of a disease and the specificity of a given patient’s immune response to therapy.

“We continue to demonstrate that specific T-cell immune receptor data can be utilized to inform the diagnosis and treatment for most diseases,” said Sharon Benzeno, Chief Business Development Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to realize the value of antigen-specific T-cell response data across their portfolio of transformative cancer medicines.”

Adaptive will receive from AstraZeneca quarterly payments plus sequencing and data mapping fees. In addition, AstraZeneca has an option to enter into a separate agreement with Adaptive for the development and commercialization of a companion diagnostic or therapeutic application based on T-MAP data. Specific financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

The scope of this non-exclusive, pan-portfolio oncology collaboration may be expanded to cover additional therapeutic areas, including autoimmunity and infectious diseases.

