88,929 shares

€687 988.75

During the second half of 2020, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1,525,427 shares for a total amount of €6,221,316.16

On the sell side: 1,484,196 shares for a total amount of €6,066,211.46

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,623

On the sell side: 2,638

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4 technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements regarding the objective of its research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 27 May 2020 under n° D.20-0503 and in Section 2 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Amendment to the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 22 December 2020 under n° D.20-0503-A01, which are available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 27, 2020. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Naomi EICHENBAUM – Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com



PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Hélène LAVIN – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | helene.lavin@genfit.com



GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com





APPENDIX

H2 2020





Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amount in EUR TOTAL 2 623 1 525 427 6 221 316,16 2 638 1 484 196 6 066 211,46 01/07/2020 8 5001 24 555,04 2 1001 4 905,04 02/07/2020 10 6001 29 254,86 9 6001 29 554,86 03/07/2020 4 3001 14 554,89 5 3001 14 704,89 06/07/2020 8 5001 24 094,90 8 4001 19 454,90 07/07/2020 10 3001 14 354,90 8 4001 19 404,90 08/07/2020 2 1001 4 854,91 5 3001 14 854,91 09/07/2020 14 6001 28 804,92 5 2001 9 604,92 10/07/2020 5 3001 14 104,72 5 3001 14 254,72 13/07/2020 9 4001 18 704,73 4 1001 4 804,73 14/07/2020 12 7001 31 772,69 1 1 4,69 15/07/2020 2 1001 4 504,54 12 6001 27 804,54 16/07/2020 6 3001 13 804,64 6 2001 9 304,64 17/07/2020 3 2001 9 054,60 4 3001 13 804,60 20/07/2020 8 4001 19 304,62 19 10001 48 454,62 21/07/2020 6 3001 15 004,97 6 3001 15 154,97 22/07/2020 9 5001 23 804,93 1 1 4,93 23/07/2020 35 14001 65 957,73 30 18001 85 604,61 24/07/2020 6 5001 23 304,75 7 3001 14 004,75 27/07/2020 6 3001 13 804,70 3 1001 4 604,70 28/07/2020 9 4001 18 054,56 2 1001 4 554,56 29/07/2020 16 8001 34 390,48 6 2001 8 554,48 30/07/2020 12 7001 28 104,18 5 2001 7 954,18 31/07/2020 9 4001 16 853,98 18 9052 37 771,24 03/08/2020 4 1241 5 138,18 8 3241 13 751,14 04/08/2020 7 4001 17 104,34 9 2001 8 754,34 05/08/2020 30 13001 59 404,45 30 18001 82 412,45 06/08/2020 8 4001 17 554,40 7 3001 13 354,40 07/08/2020 6 4001 16 904,36 8 2001 8 454,36 10/08/2020 5 2001 8 454,24 2 1001 4 304,24 11/08/2020 7 5001 22 364,24 19 10001 44 504,24 12/08/2020 11 5001 21 954,38 7 4001 17 754,38 13/08/2020 9 3001 13 154,40 16 5001 22 204,40 14/08/2020 8 4001 17 504,46 1 1 4,46 17/08/2020 4 4001 17 904,38 11 6001 26 764,38 18/08/2020 14 10001 44 504,41 9 8001 36 104,41 19/08/2020 7 4001 17 704,44 9 6001 26 804,44 20/08/2020 6 4001 17 604,49 6 2001 8 904,49 21/08/2020 7 6001 26 704,41 10 8001 35 904,41 24/08/2020 13 6001 26 404,50 5 2001 9 004,50 25/08/2020 8 3001 13 004,39 3 1578 6 943,19 26/08/2020 6 2001 8 604,30 2 1001 4 354,30 27/08/2020 9 3001 12 694,36 2 1001 4 254,32 28/08/2020 17 2001 8 504,26 3 2001 8 604,26 31/08/2020 2 2001 8 504,29 3 2001 8 604,29 01/09/2020 6 3001 12 654,23 3 2001 8 604,23 02/09/2020 4 2001 8 304,18 3 1001 4 204,18 03/09/2020 9 4001 16 304,16 1 1 4,16 04/09/2020 5 2001 8 104,02 5 4001 16 404,02 07/09/2020 1 1 4,08 4 2001 8 304,08 08/09/2020 4 4001 16 304,15 1 1 4,15 09/09/2020 1 1 4,03 1 1 4,03 10/09/2020 9 4001 16 004,00 9 4001 16 204,00 11/09/2020 3 2038 8 335,39 10 4038 16 576,13 14/09/2020 6 5570 22 810,71 7 3533 14 570,02 15/09/2020 10 6001 24 564,16 12 10038 41 461,93 16/09/2020 14 12355 50 000,76 10 6759 27 377,22 17/09/2020 6 4338 17 401,90 5 3092 12 478,54 18/09/2020 15 13764 53 711,81 3 1785 7 122,15 21/09/2020 54 35711 130 617,19 23 23214 85 930,14 22/09/2020 56 37780 128 579,53 37 23425 79 505,48 23/09/2020 10 11053 37 777,14 37 21858 75 243,80 24/09/2020 42 26518 84 804,49 15 10566 33 938,12 25/09/2020 3 1001 3 303,22 71 40193 138 949,64 28/09/2020 42 28001 122 194,04 94 65580 280 622,39 29/09/2020 108 59184 289 427,62 81 44688 222 574,69 30/09/2020 77 46079 223 282,94 69 56966 276 415,17 01/10/2020 156 105679 445 527,89 108 65077 272 012,83 02/10/2020 64 30822 118 216,54 52 33382 129 847,68 05/10/2020 9 3697 14 719,50 11 4222 16 967,97 06/10/2020 1 1 3,98 1 1 3,98 07/10/2020 1 1 3,99 1 1 3,99 08/10/2020 12 6544 25 408,57 7 5158 20 154,63 09/10/2020 10 4761 18 497,21 3 1739 6 821,87 12/10/2020 39 20648 77 097,64 9 7489 27 937,17 13/10/2020 32 20443 72 373,38 18 16209 57 406,80 14/10/2020 12 5294 19 231,27 19 8435 30 823,04 15/10/2020 21 18208 68 856,25 54 30596 116 103,18 16/10/2020 6 5039 19 009,89 3 1279 4 844,91 19/10/2020 1 1 3,75 1 1 3,75 20/10/2020 13 6035 21 826,87 5 3018 11 005,80 21/10/2020 4 1692 5 999,90 4 4018 14 565,70 22/10/2020 16 5188 18 205,33 9 4605 16 316,83 23/10/2020 1 1190 4 176,90 3 2603 9 465,86 26/10/2020 24 13605 46 421,81 1 1 3,50 27/10/2020 42 32038 103 966,86 35 24282 78 944,36 28/10/2020 72 41189 128 615,54 43 44311 140 078,49 29/10/2020 20 11619 36 288,07 7 3454 10 852,04 30/10/2020 20 11623 36 080,25 26 17594 55 071,51 02/11/2020 47 31878 107 111,05 70 41096 137 798,09 03/11/2020 25 20530 69 640,13 36 19350 66 143,53 04/11/2020 27 19404 67 560,68 59 34582 120 337,38 05/11/2020 17 11841 41 744,28 46 19134 68 071,56 06/11/2020 35 19675 67 566,81 19 7002 24 253,56 09/11/2020 35 23518 80 982,51 45 28155 98 055,10 10/11/2020 25 19780 70 120,34 56 25327 89 877,35 11/11/2020 161 82363 354 327,31 245 109412 459 433,58 12/11/2020 56 35001 154 864,28 72 35001 155 314,28 13/11/2020 40 20101 83 015,18 32 18101 75 067,18 16/11/2020 59 30000 122 390,00 57 23863 98 453,67 17/11/2020 22 12001 47 694,11 37 12888 51 705,68 18/11/2020 9 4000 16 299,40 5 4000 16 444,00 19/11/2020 1 1 4,12 1 1 4,12 20/11/2020 4 2001 8 344,12 6 2251 9 401,62 23/11/2020 16 10001 41 074,19 17 9001 37 234,19 24/11/2020 30 13002 54 678,41 35 20001 84 534,13 25/11/2020 32 19000 80 960,12 30 18001 77 242,40 26/11/2020 17 11126 48 980,52 44 19001 84 004,27 27/11/2020 72 35001 172 560,61 71 37001 182 874,70 30/11/2020 44 26876 128 527,54 47 20008 98 479,34 01/12/2020 12 7001 31 714,47 11 7085 32 400,87 02/12/2020 14 8001 35 274,60 16 6002 26 520,70 03/12/2020 29 8953 39 698,47 16 8953 39 913,51 04/12/2020 9 4400 19 754,07 9 4896 22 143,93 07/12/2020 21 10602 47 624,48 21 11702 52 956,30 08/12/2020 28 13299 60 325,22 24 15562 71 181,83 09/12/2020 5 4001 18 496,70 6 4001 18 654,70 10/12/2020 12 6564 29 713,04 8 4601 20 852,65 11/12/2020 94 59167 247 064,47 72 40609 168 101,98 14/12/2020 48 31450 128 194,41 35 26439 108 050,57 15/12/2020 18 11746 47 469,01 19 9827 39 863,39 16/12/2020 18 11191 44 847,24 10 5532 22 431,84 17/12/2020 15 8629 34 338,71 22 18281 73 728,55 18/12/2020 8 5343 21 826,94 4 2672 10 968,95 21/12/2020 14 7007 27 755,33 2 2001 8 064,00 22/12/2020 6 4122 16 825,67 10 5122 20 939,24 23/12/2020 11 6928 27 938,15 7 6928 28 076,69 24/12/2020 9 6106 25 213,23 12 6162 25 604,31 28/12/2020 9 6465 25 871,03 9 5001 20 218,05 29/12/2020 8 4348 17 227,18 16 3869 15 467,69 30/12/2020 1 1 3,96 13 3589 14 473,60 31/12/2020 2 2001 7 988,07 4 1056 4 263,47

Attachment