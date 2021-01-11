 

Eargo Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Revenue and Preliminary Gross Systems Shipped

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life of people with hearing loss, today announced its preliminary unaudited net revenue and preliminary gross systems shipped for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.1

Fourth Quarter 2020
Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2020 net revenue is expected to be approximately $22.2 million, compared to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 109%.  Preliminary fourth quarter 2020 gross systems shipped is expected to be approximately 12,050, compared to 7,212 in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 67%.

Full Year 2020
Preliminary unaudited full year 2020 net revenue is expected to be approximately $69.0 million, compared to $32.8 million for the full year 2019, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 110%.  Preliminary full year 2020 gross systems shipped is expected to be approximately 38,200, compared to 22,787 in the full year 2019, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 68%.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
As previously announced, Eargo will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast. Christian Gormsen, Eargo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Following the presentation, Christian will be joined by Adam Laponis, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Laudico, Vice President, Investor Relations in a live question and answer session.

The live webcast of Eargo’s presentation and Q&A session, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay through February 12, 2021.

1.  Our consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are not yet available. Accordingly, the information presented for these periods reflects our preliminary estimates that could differ and are subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures and any adjustments that may result from the completion of the annual independent audit of our consolidated financial statements. Once our financial closing procedures and annual independent audit are completed, we may report financial results and other data that could differ from these preliminary results and data. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to such preliminary results.

About Eargo

