 

Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:05  |  53   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 8, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13714693. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 15, 2021, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13714693. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.varonis.com), and the replay will be archived on the website.
  
Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: 
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com 

News Media Contact: 
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 4247)
pr@varonis.com

Varonis Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results following the close of the U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Varonis Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification