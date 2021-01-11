 

ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC’s IR Site

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 22:10  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for December 2020, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of IAC’s website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361




ANGI Homeservices Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC’s IR Site NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for December 2020, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of IAC’s website at https://ir.iac.com/. About …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board