 

Media and Games Invest plans to relocate the company's registered office to Luxembourg and announces new game-launches for the coming quarters

Media and Games Invest Group ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) plans to relocate its domicile to Luxembourg. The Board of Directors is convinced that this is the logical next step to support further reputation and growth of MGI and has decided to initiate all necessary steps for the relocation. Due to the high complexity of relocating the registered office of a listed company, the Board is targeting a relocation as of January 1, 2022. The final decision on the relocation will be made by the shareholders in a shareholders meeting. The relocation is based on the request of several investors and also potential investors that have an issue with Malta, the current jurisdiction of the company. As such the board expects that a relocation will open MGI to broader investor groups, that are currently not allowed to invest in Maltese companies and also help the reputation of MGI in general. As a first step, the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the shareholders in a shareholder meeting to be convened at short notice to change the current legal form of a Public Limited Liability Company ("plc") into that of a Societas Europaea ("SE").

 

"Our experience with Malta is positive and we have seen many governance changes in Malta, however, many investors still have an issue with Malta. We even encountered potential investors that told us that they cannot invest into MGI as their statutes don't allow investments in Maltese companies. As we are a global company and also want to continue to grow internationally, we are not tied to Malta and can relocate. We selected Luxembourg being a very international accepted domicile, as well as having an excellent reputation on the capital market while also enabling us to keep most of our legal structures and governance in place." says Remco Westermann, CEO.     

