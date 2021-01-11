 

Enlightenment Capital-Backed System High Expands MDA Support via Acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton’s TEAMS Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:15  |  59   |   |   

System High Corporation announced today it has acquired the Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS) business of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) that serves the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), including 110 employees.

System High, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, is a leading provider of Proactive Protection (P2), Security Engineering, Counterintelligence, Intelligence, and Cybersecurity solutions across the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) sector. With this acquisition the organization expands its work providing best-in-class protection solutions for information and assets vital to national security.

“The close of this transaction increases our momentum in helping customers solve their most challenging protection problems,” said Rob Howe, System High’s President and CEO. “We welcome these new employees and look forward to combining forces to better protect current and emerging MDA capabilities. This is just one of the initiatives being executed to expand our impact to preserve national security, and MDA success is critical for sustaining this objective. We are excited to grow our presence in the Huntsville area, and look forward to serving the community and establishing strong lines of communication and collaboration with the MDA stakeholders so that we can consistently meet and exceed their expectations.”

Booz Allen has supported the Department of Defense for decades, blending mission expertise with cutting-edge technology to accelerate innovation and create transformative solutions to help defend the nation.

“System High is a strong organization for ensuring the continued protection of the essential systems, technologies, and capabilities that enable success of the MDA mission – to defend the United States and its allies from hypersonic and ballistic missile attacks,” said Lincoln Hudson, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen. “Our business strategy remains focused on staying close to client missions while expanding our solution offerings to help clients like MDA solve the strategic and sophisticated technical challenges their missions face. We remain fully committed to MDA’s mission and to Huntsville, where we will continue to hire and develop talent, invest in cutting-edge innovation, and deliver high-end technology services. We are confident this realignment of the TEAMS business will ensure uninterrupted support for this critical work and are so pleased these jobs will remain part of Huntsville’s thriving technology community as well as others across the country.”

Seite 1 von 2
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlightenment Capital-Backed System High Expands MDA Support via Acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton’s TEAMS Contracts System High Corporation announced today it has acquired the Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS) business of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) that serves the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), including 110 employees. System …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Booz Allen Invests in Industry Leading Digital Forensics and Incident Response Company Tracepoint
06.01.21
Booz Allen Helps U.S. Air Force Give Flight to AI Copilot in the U-2 Dragon Lady
31.12.20
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, January 29, 2021
29.12.20
Booz Allen Leads New Frost & Sullivan Security Report
23.12.20
Cybersecurity Expert Andrew Turner Joins Booz Allen Hamilton to Lead Secure Digital Transformations for Commercial Clients
15.12.20
Booz Allen Communications System Prototype Approved for Production and Integration