Enlightenment Capital-Backed System High Expands MDA Support via Acquisition of Booz Allen Hamilton’s TEAMS Contracts

System High, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, is a leading provider of Proactive Protection (P 2 ), Security Engineering, Counterintelligence, Intelligence, and Cybersecurity solutions across the Aerospace, Defense, and Government (ADG) sector. With this acquisition the organization expands its work providing best-in-class protection solutions for information and assets vital to national security.

“The close of this transaction increases our momentum in helping customers solve their most challenging protection problems,” said Rob Howe, System High’s President and CEO. “We welcome these new employees and look forward to combining forces to better protect current and emerging MDA capabilities. This is just one of the initiatives being executed to expand our impact to preserve national security, and MDA success is critical for sustaining this objective. We are excited to grow our presence in the Huntsville area, and look forward to serving the community and establishing strong lines of communication and collaboration with the MDA stakeholders so that we can consistently meet and exceed their expectations.”

Booz Allen has supported the Department of Defense for decades, blending mission expertise with cutting-edge technology to accelerate innovation and create transformative solutions to help defend the nation.

“System High is a strong organization for ensuring the continued protection of the essential systems, technologies, and capabilities that enable success of the MDA mission – to defend the United States and its allies from hypersonic and ballistic missile attacks,” said Lincoln Hudson, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen. “Our business strategy remains focused on staying close to client missions while expanding our solution offerings to help clients like MDA solve the strategic and sophisticated technical challenges their missions face. We remain fully committed to MDA’s mission and to Huntsville, where we will continue to hire and develop talent, invest in cutting-edge innovation, and deliver high-end technology services. We are confident this realignment of the TEAMS business will ensure uninterrupted support for this critical work and are so pleased these jobs will remain part of Huntsville’s thriving technology community as well as others across the country.”