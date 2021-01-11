 

UDR Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

11.01.2021, 22:16  |  50   |   |   

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question‑and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003

 

International: 201-493-6725

 

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

 

 

Conference Call Playback:

 

 

 

Domestic: 844-512-2921

 

International: 412-317-6671

 

Passcode: 13714660

 

The playback can be accessed through March 12, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on February 9, 2021 at UDR’s investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

UDR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



