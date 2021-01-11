 

AMN Healthcare Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue; To Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

In connection with the Company’s participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is providing preliminary unaudited consolidated revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Based on its preliminary financial information, the Company expects consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be between $623 million and $628 million. These preliminary unaudited results compare with the Company’s most recent consolidated revenue guidance range of $575 million to $585 million, which was provided in its press release announcing its 2020 third quarter financial results on November 5, 2020.

The preliminary results reflect strong demand for our services across all three reportable segments, with particular strength in the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment, and are based on management’s initial assessment of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to issue full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in February.

The Company is also reaffirming its 2020 fourth quarter operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance provided in its press release announcing its 2020 third quarter financial results on November 5, 2020. The Company expects that its fourth quarter 2020 operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin results will be at the high end of its previously provided guidance ranges of 7.6-8.1% and 13.3-13.8%, respectively.

During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, AMN Chief Executive Officer Susan Salka and Chief Financial Officer Brian Scott will give a presentation on January 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern time with a question and answer session scheduled immediately following the presentation. During the presentation, Ms. Salka and Mr. Scott will discuss operational and financial developments and trends relating to the Company. Statements in this presentation and management’s answers to questions may contain or constitute material information that the Company has not previously disclosed publicly. A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation and question and answer session will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s Web site at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/home/default.aspx or by clicking on the link below:

