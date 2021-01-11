AMN Healthcare Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue; To Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

In connection with the Company’s participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is providing preliminary unaudited consolidated revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Based on its preliminary financial information, the Company expects consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be between $623 million and $628 million. These preliminary unaudited results compare with the Company’s most recent consolidated revenue guidance range of $575 million to $585 million, which was provided in its press release announcing its 2020 third quarter financial results on November 5, 2020.

The preliminary results reflect strong demand for our services across all three reportable segments, with particular strength in the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment, and are based on management’s initial assessment of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to issue full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in February.