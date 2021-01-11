 

Five Point Holdings, LLC Announces Sales of Homesites at Valencia in Los Angeles County

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:15  |  66   |   |   

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH) announced today the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the line-up of homebuilders for the first phase of the community.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company sold 487 homesites for a gross purchase price of $115 million. Together with the sales completed since Q4 2019, the first phase will include 1,268 homesites in 18 neighborhoods, with homes ranging from 775 to 3,680 square feet in size that will serve a diverse pool of buyers. The builders in the first phase of Valencia are KB Home, Lennar, Richmond American, Toll Brothers and TRI Pointe Group.

“We are very excited to welcome our builder partners to Valencia. The enthusiasm from the builders validates our vision and together we will build yet another nationally celebrated community,” said Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO of Five Point.

The long anticipated community will be the largest provider of new homes in Los Angeles County, with plans for approximately 21,000 homes, 11.5 million square feet of commercial space, and 10,000 acres of open space. The first village includes 1.5 million square feet of this planned commercial space, which the Company intends to develop. The space in this phase is expected to target healthcare providers, life science companies and life-style focused uses.

Haddad added, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the County of Los Angeles. This partnership is now bringing forward a community that will be a model of balance between social equity and environmental justice. It will deliver a wide range of housing opportunities in one of the most constrained housing markets in the country and is being developed as the largest net zero greenhouse gas emission community of its kind in America.”

Kathryn Barger, the Supervisor of Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District – the county’s largest District and the one in which Valencia is located – said, “In the midst of a generational housing crisis, this critically needed housing is a welcomed addition to the region. The Five Point team’s thoughtful innovation in the development of these new communities will be a model for the future. I am grateful for this partnership of nearly two decades.”

Seite 1 von 3
Five Point Holdings LLC Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Point Holdings, LLC Announces Sales of Homesites at Valencia in Los Angeles County Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH) announced today the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the line-up of homebuilders for the first phase of the community. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity