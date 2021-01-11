 

Mesabi Trust Press Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:15  |  60   |   |   

The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of forty-six cents ($0.46) per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable on February 20, 2021 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2021. This compares to a distribution of seventy cents ($0.70) per Unit for the same period last year.

The twenty-four cents ($0.24) per Unit decrease in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $5,925,181 on October 30, 2020 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cliffs”), the parent company of Northshore Mining Company, which was lower than the total royalty payments of $12,095,964 received by the Trust from Cliffs in October 2019. The decrease in the royalty received by the Trust in October 2020, as compared to the royalty received in October 2019, is primarily attributable to lower volume of shipments of Mesabi ore during the most recent calendar quarter 2020 (including as a result of Cliffs’ temporary idling of production at Northshore from April 2020 until early August 2020), and lower average iron ore sales prices during the most recent calendar quarter 2020 compared to the same quarter 2019. The Trust’s announcement today also reflects that the Trust’s most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability, which represents, among other things, anticipated negative pricing adjustments and iron ore that has not been shipped by Northshore, but for which the Trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price. See Mesabi Trust’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Part I- Financial Information, Note 2 (regarding “Contract asset and contract liability”), for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 (filed December 9, 2020). Finally, the Trust’s distribution announcement today also reflects the Trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust will have sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserves in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may arise.

Seite 1 von 3
Mesabi Trust Units of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mesabi Trust Press Release The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of forty-six cents ($0.46) per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable on February 20, 2021 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2021. This compares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity