Mesabi Trust Press Release

The twenty-four cents ($0.24) per Unit decrease in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $5,925,181 on October 30, 2020 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cliffs”), the parent company of Northshore Mining Company, which was lower than the total royalty payments of $12,095,964 received by the Trust from Cliffs in October 2019. The decrease in the royalty received by the Trust in October 2020, as compared to the royalty received in October 2019, is primarily attributable to lower volume of shipments of Mesabi ore during the most recent calendar quarter 2020 (including as a result of Cliffs’ temporary idling of production at Northshore from April 2020 until early August 2020), and lower average iron ore sales prices during the most recent calendar quarter 2020 compared to the same quarter 2019. The Trust’s announcement today also reflects that the Trust’s most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability, which represents, among other things, anticipated negative pricing adjustments and iron ore that has not been shipped by Northshore, but for which the Trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price. See Mesabi Trust’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Part I- Financial Information, Note 2 (regarding “Contract asset and contract liability”), for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 (filed December 9, 2020). Finally, the Trust’s distribution announcement today also reflects the Trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust will have sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserves in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may arise.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3