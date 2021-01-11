Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be conducted on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 0143909

Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10151372

The conference call replay will be available until May 11, 2021

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

