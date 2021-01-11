Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the market closes. The Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be conducted on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 0143909
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10151372
The conference call replay will be available until May 11, 2021
Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.
