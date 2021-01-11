Concentrix Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non- GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) Weighted average number of shares used for both basic and diluted EPS is based on the number of common shares issued in connection with the spin-off.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights:

Revenue was $1,300.9 million, up 7.3% from the prior fiscal year fourth quarter and 6.3% on a constant currency basis, compared with $1,212.8 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Operating income was $120.2 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared with $101.5 million, or 8.4% of revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $175.4 million, or 13.5% of revenue, compared with $165.0 million, or 13.6% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $211.2 million, or 16.2% of revenue, compared with $197.7 million, or 16.3% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

"We are pleased with our execution in the fourth quarter with revenue growth and profitability exceeding expectations,” said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President and CEO. “During the fourth quarter we were able to capitalize on our robust signings in the third quarter, and we believe we also gained share on in-period volumes. Entering 2021 as an independent industry leader, we see opportunities for additional innovation and our ability to enhance value creation for shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Summary

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Change Revenue ($M) $ 4,719.5 $ 4,707.9 0.2 % Operating income ($M) $ 308.8 $ 294.3 4.9 % Non-GAAP operating income ($M) (1) $ 509.4 $ 542.0 (6.0 )% Operating margin 6.5 % 6.3 % 20 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 10.8 % 11.5 % -70 bps Net income ($M) $ 164.8 $ 117.2 40.6 % Non-GAAP net income ($M) (1) $ 316.5 $ 304.7 3.9 % Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (1) $ 638.5 $ 676.8 (5.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 13.5 % 14.4 % -90 bps

Basic and diluted earnings per share (2) $ 3.19 $ 2.27 40.5 % Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share (2) $ 6.13 $ 5.90 3.9 %

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non- GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Weighted average number of shares used for both basic and diluted EPS is based on the number of common shares issued in connection with the spin-off.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights:

Revenue was $4,719.5 million, up 0.2% from the prior fiscal year and 0.7% on a constant currency basis, compared with $4,707.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Operating income was $308.8 million, or 6.5% of revenue, compared with $294.3 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $509.4 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared with $542.0 million, or 11.5% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $638.5 million, or 13.5% of revenue, compared with $676.8 million, or 14.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year.

On a net basis, COVID expenses were approximately $86.0 million for fiscal year 2020.



First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook:

The following statements are based on Concentrix’ current expectations for the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, spin-off related expenses, the amortization of intangibles, depreciation, share based compensation and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.260 billion to $1.310 billion as reported.

Operating income is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $121 million and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $148 million to $162 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 29%.



CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 % Change November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 410,542 $ 343,700 19 % $ 1,422,817 $ 1,283,084 11 % Communications and media 239,268 273,108 (12 )% 954,234 1,142,242 (16 )% Retail, travel and ecommerce 237,912 198,749 20 % 796,324 763,265 4 % Banking, financial services and insurance 185,522 177,362 5 % 712,469 676,246 5 % Healthcare 118,558 101,159 17 % 392,686 369,187 6 % Other 109,056 118,758 (8 )% 441,004 473,888 (7 )% Total revenue 1,300,858 1,212,836 7 % 4,719,534 4,707,912 — % Cost of revenue 842,226 754,405 12 % 3,058,009 2,959,464 3 % Gross profit 458,632 458,431 — % 1,661,525 1,748,448 (5 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (338,425 ) (356,977 ) (5 )% (1,352,764 ) (1,454,116 ) (7 )% Operating income 120,207 101,454 18 % 308,761 294,332 5 % Interest expense (primarily related to borrowings from Parent) and finance charges, net (8,798 ) (20,226 ) (57 )% (48,313 ) (92,196 ) (48 )% Other income (expense), net 3,164 (401 ) (889 )% 7,447 2,280 227 % Income before income taxes 114,573 80,827 42 % 267,895 204,416 31 % Provision for income taxes (49,946 ) (48,957 ) 2 % (103,084 ) (87,252 ) 18 % Net income $ 64,627 $ 31,870 103 % $ 164,811 $ 117,164 41 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.25 $ 0.62 $ 3.19 $ 2.27 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.62 $ 3.19 $ 2.27 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 51,602 51,602 51,602 51,602 Diluted 51,602 51,602 51,602 51,602

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)

COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,656 $ 79,656 Accounts receivable, net 1,079,065 931,082 Receivable from SYNNEX Corporation (“Parent”) 2,416 17,495 Loan receivable from Parent — 67,676 Other current assets 189,239 203,696 Total current assets 1,423,376 1,299,605 Property and equipment, net 451,649 411,465 Goodwill 1,836,050 1,829,328 Intangible assets, net 798,959 934,123 Deferred tax assets 47,423 64,879 Other assets 620,099 114,355 Total assets $ 5,177,556 $ 4,653,755 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,575 $ 106,147 Current portion of long-term debt 33,750 — Payable to Parent 22,825 85,898 Loans payable to Parent — 1,981,385 Accrued compensation and benefits 419,715 319,065 Other accrued liabilities 371,072 189,605 Income taxes payable 20,725 16,209 Total current liabilities 1,008,662 2,698,308 Long-term debt 1,111,362 — Other long-term liabilities 601,887 297,034 Deferred tax liabilities 153,560 188,572 Total liabilities 2,875,471 3,183,914 Equity: Parent company investment 2,305,899 1,519,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,814 ) (50,082 ) Total Parent equity 2,302,085 1,469,841 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,177,556 $ 4,653,755

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019

November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Revenue $ 1,300,858 $ 1,212,836 $ 4,719,534 $ 4,707,912 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 7.3 % 24.7 % 0.2 % 91.1 % Foreign exchange impact (1.0 )% 1.1 % 0.5 % 2.2 % Constant currency revenue growth 6.3 % 25.8 % 0.7 % 93.3 %





Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019

November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Operating income $ 120,207 $ 101,454 $ 308,761 $ 294,332 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 6,552 18,042 27,982 70,473 Spin-off related expenses 7,694 — 9,483 — Amortization of intangibles 37,093 41,425 147,283 166,606 Share-based compensation 3,883 4,074 15,914 10,554 Non-GAAP operating income $ 175,429 $ 164,995 $ 509,423 $ 541,965

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Net income $ 64,627 $ 31,870 $ 164,811 $ 117,164 Interest expense and finance charges, net 8,798 20,226 48,313 92,196 Provision for income taxes 49,946 48,957 103,084 87,252 Other (income) expense, net (3,164 ) 401 (7,447 ) (2,280 ) Acquisition-related and integration expenses 6,552 18,042 27,982 70,473 Spin-off related expenses 7,694 — 9,483 — Amortization of intangibles 37,093 41,425 147,283 166,606 Share-based compensation 3,883 4,074 15,914 10,554 Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses above) 35,795 32,697 129,126 134,823 Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,224 $ 197,692 $ 638,549 $ 676,788





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Operating margin 9.2 % 8.4 % 6.5 % 6.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.5 % 13.6 % 10.8 % 11.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.2 % 16.3 % 13.5 % 14.4 %

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019

November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Net income $ 64,627 $ 31,870 $ 164,811 $ 117,164 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 6,552 18,042 27,982 70,473 Spin-off related expenses 7,694 — 9,483 — Amortization of intangibles 37,093 41,425 147,283 166,606 Share-based compensation 3,883 4,074 15,914 10,554 Income taxes related to the above (1)

(13,037 ) (15,453 ) (49,010 ) (60,118 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 106,812 $ 79,958 $ 316,463 $ 304,679

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(currency in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019

November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (2) $ 1.25 $ 0.62 $ 3.19 $ 2.27 Acquisition-related and integration expenses $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 1.37 Spin-off related expenses $ 0.15 $ — $ 0.18 $ — Amortization of intangibles $ 0.72 $ 0.80 $ 2.85 $ 3.23 Share-based compensation $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.31 $ 0.20 Income taxes related to the above (1)

$ (0.26 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.17 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS (2) $ 2.07 $ 1.55 $ 6.13 $ 5.90





Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 119,037 $ 166,848 $ 507,614 $ 449,736 Purchases of property and equipment (65,083 ) (40,148 ) (171,332 ) (111,122 ) Free cash flow $ 53,954 $ 126,700 $ 336,282 $ 338,614

CONCENTRIX

(CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SERVICES BUSINESS OF SYNNEX CORPORATION)



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Forecast Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 Low High Operating income $ 107,000 $ 121,000 Amortization of intangibles 34,000 34,000 Share-based compensation 7,000 7,000 Non-GAAP operating income (3) $ 148,000 $ 162,000

(1) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective fiscal years.

(2) Weighted average number of shares used for both basic and diluted EPS is based on number of common shares issued and outstanding in connection with the spin-off of 51.6 million for all periods presented.

(3) Adjustments related to acquisition-related and integration expenses and spin-off related expenses are not expected to be material for the three months ended February 28, 2021.

