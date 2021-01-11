 

December AMK Report

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today. In addition, the company also disclosed its AMK Report – Annual Summary, which can be found by clicking here.

Company highlights for the month of December 2020 include:

  • Platform assets of $74.5 billion at the end of December, up 20.9% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $636 million in the month of December, up from negative $194 million in December 2019.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.62 billion, up 39.4% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 15.0% year-over-year to 186,602 at the end of December.
                                 
                            Change  
                            Mo. Yr.  
  Dec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20      
PLATFORM METRICS                                
Platform Assets (in $B) 61.6 61.8 61.7 56.0 59.8 62.0 63.2 65.6 68.0 67.3 66.5 71.8 74.5 3.8% 20.9%  
Net Flows (in $M) (194) 472 703 659 414 137 357 319 541 349 396 501 636 26.9% NM  
CASH METRIC                                
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 1.88 1.75 1.81 2.99 3.04 2.84 2.96 2.60 2.63 2.66 2.47 2.50 2.62 4.8% 39.4%  
OTHER                                
Number of Households 162,225 163,644 175,026 176,681 177,975 178,284 179,166 181,115 181,977 182,683 183,774 184,935 186,602 0.9% 15.0%  
                                 
                                 

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

