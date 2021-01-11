 

Ares Management Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

Ares Management Corporation announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Management Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.aresmgmt.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 317-6061. All callers will need to enter the Participant Elite Entry Number 6566667 followed by the # sign and reference “Ares Management Corporation” once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through March 11, 2021 to domestic callers by dialing (877) 344-7529 and to international callers by dialing +1 (412) 317-0088. For all replays, please reference conference number 10150592. An archived replay will also be available through March 11, 2021 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Management Corporation
 Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had approximately $179 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020 with more than 1,400 employees operating across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

