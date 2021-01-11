Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on February 16

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

Ecolab will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2020 fourth quarter results. A news release containing fourth quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on February 16, 2021.

TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com/investor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

To access the webcast, visit the Events and Presentations section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

