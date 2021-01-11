 

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its fourth quarter 2020 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 458-4121 confirmation code 7134307 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through March 15, 2021. To register and access the replay, click here and enter confirmation code 7134307.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

