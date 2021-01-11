Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (EST).

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 U.K. Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429 Germany Toll Free: 0 800 182 0040 Luxembourg Toll Free: 800 28 522 Luxembourg Local: 352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through February 26, 2021:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 U.S. Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13714486

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

