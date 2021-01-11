In a world where computing is pervasive and intelligence is distributed across every surface – from the cloud to the network to the intelligent edge – Intel today at CES 2021 highlighted how it is driving technology leadership to define the future of computing for people, business and society.

Intel Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant outlines in Intel’s CES 2021 news conference how the company is introducing new processors for business, education, mobile and gaming computing platforms – all designed to offer the premium PC experiences people deserve, with the most choices and no limits. As part of the all-virtual CES 2021, Intel makes clear that now is the time to “Go and Do Something Wonderful.” (Credit: Intel Corporation)

To help people navigate through this extraordinary time, Intel introduced new processors for business, education, mobile and gaming computing platforms – all designed to offer the premium PC experiences people deserve, with the most choices and no limits.

“Only Intel has the breadth of products spanning multiple architectures; the large, open ecosystem; sheer scale of manufacturing footprint; and deep technical expertise customers need to unlock opportunities in this era of distributed intelligence,” said Intel Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant. “With an intense focus on execution for our core products and across our broader portfolio, we’re introducing a series of leadership products at CES with more following throughout the year.”

Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core vPro: The Best Platform for Business

For business, Intel introduced the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, an unrivaled business platform delivering the industry’s highest performance and world’s most comprehensive hardware-based security2. The new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors unveiled today are based on the world’s best business processor for thin-and-light laptops2 and, when combined with the new Intel Core vPro platform, offer: