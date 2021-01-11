 

SuRo Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Investment Portfolio Update

Net Asset Value Increased to an Anticipated $15.00 to $15.50 Per Share from $12.46 at September 30, 2020, Adjusted for $0.47 Per Share in Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today provided the following preliminary update on its investment portfolio for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“Given current volatility in the financial markets, increased M&A activity, and exciting updates within our portfolio, we are providing a preliminary quarter and fiscal year-end update for our shareholders. Based on information presently available, for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2020, we anticipate SuRo Capital’s net asset value to be approximately $15.00 to $15.50 per share, inclusive of the effects of the $0.47 per share in dividends declared in the fourth quarter,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital. “During the fourth quarter, we made a new equity investment in Blink Health Inc., new equity and debt investments in Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue), and participated in follow-on investments in Enjoy Technology, Inc. and GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp., Inc. Our investment pipeline remains robust and we continue to pursue exciting transactions within both the debt and equity markets.”

As previously reported, SuRo Capital’s net assets totaled approximately $252.7 million, or $12.46 per share, at September 30, 2020, and approximately $199.9 million, or $11.38 per share as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, SuRo Capital’s net asset value is estimated to be between $15.00 and $15.50 per share. This range includes a customary discount to the year-end pricing of Palantir Technologies, Inc. public common shares as those shares were subject to certain lock up provisions at year-end.

Investment Portfolio Update

At December 31, 2020, SuRo Capital held positions in 27 portfolio companies – all privately-held with the exception of Palantir Technologies, Inc.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, SuRo Capital made the following investments:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction
Date 		Amount
Blink Health Inc. Preferred Shares, Series A & Series C 10/27/2020 $10.0 million
Enjoy Technology, Inc.(1) Convertible Note 11/30/2020 $0.5 million
GreenAcreage Real Estate Corp.(1) Common Shares 12/29/2020 $1.0 million
Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) Preferred Shares, Series A 12/23/2020 $1.5 million
Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) Secured Term Loan 12/23/2020 $3.0 million

__________________

