 

Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.

Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and providing conference ID 50053903. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.liquidityservices.com.

An archive of the web cast will be available on the Company’s website until February 4, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and more than 3.7 million buyers in almost 197 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart B2B e-commerce solutions.

Contact:
Liquidity Services, Inc.
Investor Relations
800-310-4604
investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com


