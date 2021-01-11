Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for business and government surplus, announced today that it will report the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings press release will be distributed prior to market open on the same day. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will host the earnings event.



Investors and other interested parties may access the teleconference by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 and providing conference ID 50053903. A live web cast of the conference call will be provided on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.liquidityservices.com.