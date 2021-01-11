Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Lemonade intends to use its net proceeds from the Primary Offering for general corporate purposes. Lemonade will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the Secondary Offering.

Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced that it intends to offer 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Primary Offering”). Certain selling stockholders of Lemonade also intend to offer 1,524,314 shares of Lemonade’s common stock for sale in the offering (the “Secondary Offering” and together with the Primary Offering, the “Offering”). Lemonade also intends to grant the underwriters 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 678,647 shares of Lemonade’s common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as joint active bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective (the “Registration Statement”). The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the Registration Statement becomes effective. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, or email to Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com), from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, from Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (Tel: 212-339-2220 or email to: allenprospectus@allenco.com), or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 1-888-603-5847 or email to: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.