 

Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 22:54  |  86   |   |   

Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced that it intends to offer 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering (the “Primary Offering”). Certain selling stockholders of Lemonade also intend to offer 1,524,314 shares of Lemonade’s common stock for sale in the offering (the “Secondary Offering” and together with the Primary Offering, the “Offering”). Lemonade also intends to grant the underwriters 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 678,647 shares of Lemonade’s common stock.

Lemonade intends to use its net proceeds from the Primary Offering for general corporate purposes. Lemonade will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the Secondary Offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as joint active bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective (the “Registration Statement”). The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the Registration Statement becomes effective. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, or email to Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com), from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, from Allen & Company LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (Tel: 212-339-2220 or email to: allenprospectus@allenco.com), or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 1-888-603-5847 or email to: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Lemonade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock Lemonade, Inc. (“Lemonade”) (NYSE:LMND), the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today announced that it intends to offer 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Lemonade Ends 2020 With Over One Million Active Customers
17.12.20
Lemonade gewinnt #FreeThePink-Verfahren gegen die Deutsche Telekom in Frankreich
16.12.20
 Lemonade Wins #FreeThePink Case Against Deutsche Telekom in France
14.12.20
Lemonade vs. Markel – welche Aktie ist der bessere Kauf?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
15
Lemonade - Versicherung über App oder Internet