RADA Announces its Plans to Dual-List its Ordinary Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The new listing will be in addition to its current Nasdaq listing

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the submission of a listing application to have its ordinary shares dual-listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (“TASE”). Upon listing on the TASE the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade as usual on NASDAQ and the Company will continue to comply with the reporting and disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission applicable to foreign private issuers.



Yossi Ben Shalom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RADA, stated: "We look forward to our listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which we believe will enable us to broaden our investor base and bring us an increased interest and investment from Israeli institutions. For Israeli investors, we believe that the TASE dual-listing will provide them with an attractive investment and growth opportunity in RADA.”