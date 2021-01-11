 

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Comparable Restaurant Sales

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, today reported comparable restaurant sales for the 14-week fiscal fourth quarter 2020 ended January 3, 2021 and provided a liquidity update.

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, “Both of our brands demonstrated sequential improvement in comparable restaurant sales from third quarter levels during the fourth quarter. Pollo Tropical comparable restaurant sales accelerated from -11.1% in the third quarter of 2020 to -6.4% in December. After adjusting for the estimated impact of named storms in the third and fourth quarters, Pollo Tropical’s sales growth would have been even stronger. Taco Cabana also improved its comparable restaurant sales trend from -14.2% in the third quarter of 2020 to -10.2% in December. The sales acceleration at both brands was realized despite closed dining rooms across most units along with continued headwinds in terms of COVID and economic conditions in Florida and Texas.”

Mr. Stockinger continued, “As we have previously stated, maximizing liquidity during the COVID crisis has been a top priority. Our new Senior Credit Facility consisting of a $75 million term loan and $10 million revolver that we entered into on November 23(1) allowed us to replace our prior credit agreement with a more flexible and longer-term loan through 2025 that provides ample liquidity during the remainder of this challenging period and beyond. The financial covenants of the loan are more flexible, requiring only a minimum liquidity requirement of $20 million through 2021. We believe the progress we made in reducing total net debt(2) from the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March combined with this new senior credit facility will enable us to exit this crisis in a much stronger financial position, poised for future growth.”

Mr. Stockinger concluded, “As we begin 2021, our focus will continue to be on driving profitable sales growth by increasing capacity and ease of use through channels most desired by consumers including online ordering, drive-thru, pickup and delivery, and selectively opening dining rooms in situations in which we can achieve profitable sales. As we did in 2020, we will continue to focus our investments on improving the customer experience in those desired channels through a number of initiatives including curbside enhancements, such as geofencing, drive-thru experience upgrades for faster ordering and payment, including digital menu boards, and ongoing app and loyalty platform improvements.”

