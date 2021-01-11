Takeda Provides Pipeline Update and Shares Goal to Increase Revenue 50% by FY2030 at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

“In 2020, Takeda demonstrated the resilience of our business model, the depth of our portfolio and the commitment of our employees as we continued to serve patients and communities globally while overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christophe Weber, Takeda president and chief executive officer. “As a values-based and R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company celebrating 240 years in 2021, we remain focused on bringing life-transforming treatments to patients worldwide by delivering on our highly innovative pipeline and our continued commitment to patients, our people and the planet.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) (“Takeda”) provided an update on the progress of its continued transformation and growth today at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer, Christophe Weber, shared details on Takeda’s portfolio and pipeline strategy and financial outlook, including key programs expected to contribute to the company’s revenue growth over the next decade.

Highly Innovative Pipeline Supports Sustained Growth

Takeda has built a world-class, state-of-the-art, externally-facing R&D engine and has generated an innovative and modality diverse pipeline of approximately 40 clinical-stage new molecular entities (NMEs). Takeda’s pipeline portfolio has the potential to contribute significantly to revenue growth and the company has a goal to reach JPY5 trillion ($47 billion) revenue by FY20301, representing 50% growth from FY2019.

The majority of revenue growth is expected to come from the company’s Wave 1 pipeline, which includes 12 unique NMEs, representing potential best-in-class/first-in-class therapies and its existing 14 global brands.

Takeda’s Wave 1 programs include five that have received a Breakthrough Therapy designation and three that were granted fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, one program was designated under the SAKIGAKE Designation System by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and another program was the first breakthrough designation granted by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to a multinational biopharmaceutical company. Twelve pivotal milestones, including five pivotal data readouts, are expected through fiscal year 2022 with additional near-term development milestones expected across all Wave 1 programs.