MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of www.maxlinear.com.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference between March 1 and March 4, 2021.

SIG Ninth Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Loop Capital’s Inaugural Investor Conference between March 11 and March 12, 2021.

Roth 2021 Conference between March 15 and March 17, 2021.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

