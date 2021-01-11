SmartFinancial Sets Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020.



SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 20, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 0205038. A replay of the conference call will be available through January 20, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10151327.