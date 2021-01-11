 

Merus Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for MCLA-158 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that clinical data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study of MCLA-158 will be presented in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) annual meeting being held virtually from January 15-17, 2021.

“We are pleased that MCLA-158 treatment was well tolerated in patients and that we have reached the recommended phase 2 dose,” said Andrew Joe, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Merus. “The dose expansion phase is continuing with enrollment of patients with gastric and other non-CRC cancers.”

E-Poster Presentation:

Title: Phase 1 dose escalation study of MCLA-158, a first in class bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and LGR5, in metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC)

Abstract #: 62

Authors: Guillem Argilés, Christiane Jungels, Rocio Garcia-Carbonero, Marc Díez García, Johanna C. Bendell, Josep Tabernero, Mohamed Bekradda, Jeroen Lammerts van Bueren, Kees Bol, Viktoriya Stalbovskaya, Szabolcs Fatrai, Arjen Brinkman, Ernesto Wasserman, Antoine Hollebecque

Poster Session: Colorectal Cancer

Abstracts are available on the Meeting Library website at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/.

Posters will be on display from Friday, January 15 to Sunday, January 17, 2021.

About MCLA-158
MCLA-158 is an ADCC enhanced human IgG1 Biclonics designed to bind to cancer stem cells expressing leucine-rich repeat-containing G protein-coupled receptor 5 (Lgr5) and epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR).

About Merus N.V.
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics. Multiclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, http://www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

