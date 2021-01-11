Merus Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for MCLA-158 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that clinical data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study of MCLA-158 will be presented in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) annual meeting being held virtually from January 15-17, 2021.



“We are pleased that MCLA-158 treatment was well tolerated in patients and that we have reached the recommended phase 2 dose,” said Andrew Joe, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Merus. “The dose expansion phase is continuing with enrollment of patients with gastric and other non-CRC cancers.”