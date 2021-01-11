American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

DANVILLE, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (“American National”) (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 350,000 shares of American National’s outstanding common stock through December 31, 2021. Repurchases may be made through open market purchases or in privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices. The actual means and timing of any purchases, target number of shares and range of prices under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the shares, general market and economic conditions, share issuances under equity plans, and applicable legal requirements and other conditions.



About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $884 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com .