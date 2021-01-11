MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://www.pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, announces that, further to its press release disseminated earlier today, the Company has been advised by Sidoti & Company LLC’s marketing team that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 13 th , 2021 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time instead of on Thursday, January 14 th , 2021.

Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 13th, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time (11:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qCf2QWYEQwC79n6-di9USg

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Mr. Pascali, and/or to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_68483/investor_reg_new.html?attend ....

1x1 meetings will be scheduled on January 13th and 14th and conducted via a private, secure, video conference through the conference event platform provided.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations/webcasts will be available for a period of 90 days after the event on the conference event platform.

About Sidoti & Company LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of their coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Their approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and micro-cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. They serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through their conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows they host each year.