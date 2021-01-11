US Lighting Group Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held January 12, 2021

“We are pleased to announce our annual US Lighting Group Shareholders meeting where we will communicate some very exciting news as we move forward with our 2021 Strategic Plan to grow the business,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “2020 was undoubtably a remarkable year with regards to products shipped to customers by the Intellitronix Corporation. We broke multiple company records during a time when most companies were challenged with the coronavirus global pandemic.”

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it will hold its Annual Shareholders Meeting on January 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm EST to review the company’s 2021 Strategic Business Plan.

The US Lighting Group Shareholder Meeting will be publicly disclosed after the meeting including the 2021 Strategic Business Plan to grow the business.

For more information about the meeting, please email investor-relations@uslightinggroup.com .

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

