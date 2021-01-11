 

Lindsey Fudge Joins California Bank of Commerce as Senior Relationship Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 23:06  |  32   |   |   

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Bank of Commerce (CBC) is expanding its Sacramento team with the addition of Lindsey Fudge as a Senior Relationship Manager specializing in commercial real estate lending.

“Lindsey’s deep knowledge of the market and creative problem-solving skills will be an asset to both our team and our clients,” said Scott Myers, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of California Bank of Commerce.

Fudge joins CBC from First Bank, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate. Prior to First Bank, Fudge held various roles at Wells Fargo including Relationship Manager for the Real Estate Group and she successfully completed Wells Fargo’s Credit Management Training Program. In 2016, Fudge was awarded the “40 Under 40” recognition by the Sacramento Business Journal for her work in commercial real estate lending and her community involvement.

An avid volunteer, Fudge currently serves as Chair of the Regional Council for the Northeastern and Northern Nevada division of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Additionally, she serves as a Board Member for the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and serves as President Elect for the Association of Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Sacramento chapter.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in managerial economics from University of California, Davis and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder Leeds School of Business.

For more information about California Bank of Commerce, visit www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce 
California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com

Contact California Bank of Commerce 

California BanCorp 
Scott Myers, (916) 807-0933
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer
smyers@bankcbc.com

Media Contact 
Caitie Nolan, (925) 790-2748 
AMF Media Group 
caitie@amfmediagroup.com


California Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lindsey Fudge Joins California Bank of Commerce as Senior Relationship Manager SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - California Bank of Commerce (CBC) is expanding its Sacramento team with the addition of Lindsey Fudge as a Senior Relationship Manager specializing in commercial real estate lending. “Lindsey’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Biogen to Launch Pioneering Study to Develop Digital Biomarkers of Cognitive Health Using Apple ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board