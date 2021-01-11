 

Mesoblast Presents Heart Failure Phase 3 Trial Results at Investor Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Silviu Itescu, today presented additional data from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic heart failure. The presentation materials have been lodged with the ASX, and Mesoblast’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference can be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/f353f7fd-772e-43aa-aab0-e959da38254d. An archived webcast of the conference presentation will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website at www.mesoblast.com.

The randomized controlled Phase 3 trial compared clinical outcomes between rexlemestrocel-L and sham control in 537 treated patients with chronic heart failure and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF).

Key Conclusions of the Presentation

Rexlemestrocel-L may provide a major breakthrough in reducing heart failure progression and mortality when used early (New York Heart Association, NYHA, class II disease), and may provide durable protection from heart attacks or strokes in high-risk patients. The specific data supporting these conclusions include:

  • 60% reduction in incidence of Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) due to heart attacks or strokes across entire 537 patient study population, irrespective of NYHA class II or III, ischemic or non-ischemic etiology (p=0.002);

  • 68% reduction in the rate of recurrent hospitalizations from non-fatal heart attacks or strokes, with a hospitalization rate of 1.90 per 100 patient-years of follow-up in the rexlemestrocel-L arm versus 5.95 per 100 patient-years of follow-up in the control arm (p=0.0002);

  • 60% reduction in cardiac death in NYHA class II patients (p=0.037) and prevention of progression to NYHA class III rate of cardiac death (p=0.004);

  • Covariate regression analyses showed that elevated baseline levels of CRP, an important biomarker of systemic inflammation, predicted rexlemestrocel-L treatment effect on both MACE in all patients and cardiac death in NYHA class II patients, consistent with the proposed anti-inflammatory mechanism of action of the agent;

  • 30% reduction in incidence of three-point MACE (cardiac death, heart attack or stroke) across entire 537 patient study population (p=0.027); and

  • 55% reduction in incidence of three-point MACE (cardiac death, heart attack or stroke) in NYHA class II patients (n=206) (p=0.009).

Based on the observed reduction in mortality and morbidity in this Phase 3 trial, Mesoblast intends to meet with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss a potential approval pathway.

