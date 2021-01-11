Mesoblast Presents Heart Failure Phase 3 Trial Results at Investor Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Silviu Itescu, today presented additional data from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial in patients with chronic heart failure. The presentation materials have been lodged with the ASX, and Mesoblast’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference can be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/f353f7fd-772e-43aa-aab0-e959da38254d . An archived webcast of the conference presentation will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website at www.mesoblast.com .



The randomized controlled Phase 3 trial compared clinical outcomes between rexlemestrocel-L and sham control in 537 treated patients with chronic heart failure and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF).