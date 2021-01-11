Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Call

The Corporation will hold a fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 22, 2021. Interested parties may participate by calling 1-888-317-6016. A taped replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021. This recording may be obtained by calling 1-877-344-7529, referring to conference number 10151203.

The Corporation will simultaneously broadcast the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast on the investor relations portion of the Corporation’s website. To access the call via the Internet, please visit the website at http://services.choruscall.com/links/bmtc210122.html. An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the earnings conference call. Within 24 hours after the conclusion of the earnings conference call, an online transcript will be available at the following website: https://www.bmt.com/investors/presentations/.

The Corporation’s decision to hold an earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2020 is not indicative of the Corporation’s future plans with respect to earnings conference calls, and decisions regarding whether to continue holding earnings conference calls will be made at a future date.

About Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: BMTC), is the holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company which was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.05 billion in corporate assets and $17.24 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/2020). The company operates 41 banking locations, 7 wealth management offices and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.