 

PyroGenesis Announces Guidance for Q4 2020

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to provide guidance for the fourth quarter, and full year, both ending December 31st, 2020.

Based on preliminary financial information, and subject to year-end closing adjustments, PyroGenesis expects revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 to be between $3 - $5 million, resulting in total revenues for the fiscal year ending 2020 of approximately $14 - $16 million, as compared to $1.07 million (Q4 2019) and $4.8 million (FY 2019), respectively.

The Company also expects earnings per share (“EPS”) for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.10 - $0.12, and for the fiscal year ending 2020 of between $0.22 - $0.24 , as compared to a loss of $0.04 (Q4 2019) and a loss of $0.07 (FY 2020), respectively.

The Q4 2020 guidance and actual 2019 results noted above are summarized in the following table below:

  Actual 2019 Guidance 2020
Revenue    
Q4 $1.07 MM $ 14-16 MM
YE $4.8 MM $ 22-24 MM
EPS Basic    
Q4 ($0.04) $0.10-$0.12
YE ($0.07) $0.22-$0.24

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

