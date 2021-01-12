Verde Agritech Announces Change of Auditor

"We would like to thank BDO LLP for their expertise and guidance and we are pleased to announce that PKF Littlejohn LLP will be an important part of Verde’s story in the next stage of our growth," said Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s founder, President and CEO.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (" Verde ” or the “ Company ”) announces that it has changed its auditor from BDO LLP (the “ Former Auditor ”) to PKF Littlejohn LLP (the “ Successor Auditor ”). The Former Auditor resigned at the request of the Company effective as of November 27, 2020, and Verde’s Board of Directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor until the close of the Company’s next annual general meeting.

There have been no reservations contained in Former Auditor’s reports on any of the Company’s financial statements relating to the period during which BDO LLP was the Company’s auditor. There are no reportable events (as defined under section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102).

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Questions & Answers

The Company will host a Q&A conference call on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time (4:30 pm Greenwich Time).

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021 Time: 11:30 am Eastern Time (4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time) Subscription link: http://bit.ly/QuestionsandAnswers-VerdeAgriTech

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

