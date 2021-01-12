IGM Biosciences Enters into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Medivir for Birinapant

- IGM to Develop Birinapant in Combination with IGM-8444 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors -

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), through which IGM will receive global, exclusive development and commercialization rights for birinapant, a clinical-stage SMAC mimetic that binds to and degrades Inhibitors of Apoptosis Proteins (IAPs), leading to cell death (apoptosis) in tumor cells. The combination of IGM-8444, an IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) being developed by IGM, and birinapant has been shown to enhance anti-tumor activity preclinically.



Under terms of the agreement, Medivir will receive an upfront payment of $1 million upon signing the agreement, followed by an additional $1.5 million when birinapant is included by IGM in clinical Phase I studies. The terms of the agreement also entitle Medivir, should birinapant be successfully developed and approved, to receive milestone payments up to a total of approximately $350 million, plus tiered royalties from the mid-single digits up to mid-teens on net sales.