Aya Gold & Silver Acquires Secured Loan on Algold Resources
Montreal, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, January 11, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with the creditors of Algold Resources Ltd (TSX.V: ALG) (“Algold”), which owns 75% of the Tijirit Gold Project (“Tijirit”) in Mauritania, to acquire their 2018 secured loan for a then face value of US$5 million (“Loan”). The Loan is secured against the assets of Algold. The current loan value and outstanding balance stands at US$8 million. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the creditors will receive 2,133,333 common shares of Aya. This consideration is based on CAD$3.00 per Aya share. Aya is now the largest creditor of Algold and sole secured creditor of same.
Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya, stated: “We believe the acquisition of the Algold Loan represents a compelling value opportunity as it is secured by Tijirit, a highly prospective, underexplored gold project. In addition, Tijirit is located in a pro-mining jurisdiction with which management enjoys long-standing relations.”
Aya will continue to focus on advancing the Zgounder Silver Mine and its Zgounder regional silver opportunities. The Corporation also intends to explore and develop all its other mining assets.
Aya’s current portfolio of assets includes the following:
Silver Assets (Ag)
- Zgounder Silver Mine (1 mining permit)
- Zgounder Regional (6 exploration permits)
- Imiter Bis (1 exploration permit)
- 233263 Permit (1 exploration permit)
Polymetallic Assets (Ag, Au, Cu)
- Boumadine Project, Au, Ag, Pb, Zn (1 mining permit, 1 exploration permit)
- Azegour Project, Cu, Mo, W (1 mining permit, 1 exploration permit)
- Amizmiz Project, Au (4 exploration permits)
The Corporation is finalising its budgets for the year 2021 and will communicate in the coming weeks the exploration budgets for its portfolio of assets and the production guidance for the Zgounder Silver Mine.
Highlights of Tijirit Project
Tijirit is a development-stage gold deposit located in northwestern Mauritania, approximately 275 kilometers north of the capital Nouakchott, 25 kilometers southeast of the Tasiast Gold Mine. TIREX SA, Algold’s local 75%-owned subsidiary, holds a 28-year mining permit comprising five zones over a 150 square-kilometer area.
