Aya Gold & Silver Acquires Secured Loan on Algold Resources

Montreal, Quebec, January 11, 2021 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with the creditors of Algold Resources Ltd (TSX.V: ALG) ("Algold"), which owns 75% of the Tijirit Gold Project ("Tijirit") in Mauritania, to acquire their 2018 secured loan for a then face value of US$5 million ("Loan"). The Loan is secured against the assets of Algold. The current loan value and outstanding balance stands at US$8 million. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the creditors will receive 2,133,333 common shares of Aya. This consideration is based on CAD$3.00 per Aya share. Aya is now the largest creditor of Algold and sole secured creditor of same.

Benoit La Salle, President & CEO of Aya, stated: “We believe the acquisition of the Algold Loan represents a compelling value opportunity as it is secured by Tijirit, a highly prospective, underexplored gold project. In addition, Tijirit is located in a pro-mining jurisdiction with which management enjoys long-standing relations.”