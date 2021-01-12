As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings of Europcar Mobility Group

According to the indicative timetable scheduled by the commercial court of Paris, and subject to a positive shareholder vote in favor of all the resolutions required for its implementation during the general meeting scheduled on January 20, 2021, a court hearing shall be held on January 25, 2021 in order to examine the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan.

This extension is notably in the continuation of the approval of the draft accelerated financial safeguard plan by the financial creditors’ committee and the bondholders’ general meeting, as announced on January 7, 2021.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is therefore executing the necessary steps aiming at completing the implementation of its financial restructuring.

Disclaimers

This announcement has been prepared by Europcar Mobility Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Europcar Mobility Group or EC Finance plc or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Europcar Mobility Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Europcar Mobility Group’s or their assets.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this announcement may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this announcement are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.