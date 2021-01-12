Willis Towers Watson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on February 9, 2021

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday February 9, 2021 before the market opens.



The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com.