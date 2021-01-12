 

Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Receipt of Notice of Nominations and Formation of Special Committee; Provides Business Update

HONOLULU, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) (“Barnwell”, the “Company”) announced today that it has received notice of director nominations for election at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”) from Ned L. Sherwood, Bradley M. Tirpak and MRMP-Managers LLC, who also jointly nominated directors for election at Barnwell’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “In response to the receipt of notice, the Barnwell Board has created a special committee comprised of Peter J. O’Malley, chairman, Kenneth S. Grossman and Robert J. Inglima, Jr., each of whom is an independent director, for the purpose of considering various matters relating to the potential of another proxy contest initiated by Messrs. Sherwood, Tirpak and MRMP-Managers LLC in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting. The Company intends to provide updates if and when necessary, in accordance with applicable securities laws.”

Mr. O’Malley, chairman of the special committee, commented that “While it is unfortunate that the stockholder group has commenced an election contest for the second year in a row, the special committee intends to engage with the stockholder group to see if a costly and disruptive fight can be avoided so that the Barnwell Board can remain focused on enhancing value for stockholders.”

Separately, the Company announced that two additional developer lots closed in December 2020 at Kaupulehu, North Kona, Hawaii, in consideration for which the Company’s Kaupulehu Developments venture received $485,000 in percentage of sales payments ($320,000 net to the Company) and the Company received cash distributions of $1,712,000, which includes an additional preferred return payment of $459,000. These transactions will be reflected in the Company’s financials for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

About Barnwell Industries, Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and sales in Canada; investing in leasehold interests in real estate in Hawaii; and well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii.

Additional Information

Barnwell intends to file a proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2021 Annual Meeting. Details concerning the nominees of Barnwell's Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting will be included in the proxy statement. BARNWELL STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement and other documents as and when filed by Barnwell with the SEC without charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Morrow Sodali LLC, Barnwell’s proxy solicitor, at:

