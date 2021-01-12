Mount Logan Capital Inc. Provides Update on Investment Portfolio and Leverage Facility

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has divested a substantial portion of its loan portfolio above its most recently disclosed aggregate fair market value. The Company sold its entire ownership interest of the First Lien Term Loans of SW Ingredients Holdings, LLC, Welcome Dairy, LLC, Arcline FM Holdings LLC, TCP Sunbelt Acquisition Co. and Wesco Group, LLC at a weighted average price of 98.04% of face value (compared with a weighted average fair market value of 97.17% of face value as of September 30, 2020) for aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $15,876,721. In connection with the sale of this portfolio of loans, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Lakes Senior MLC I LLC, (“Great Lakes”) notified its lender under the $50 million revolving senior loan facility (the “Leverage Facility”) that it intends to repay the then outstanding balance and terminate the Leverage Facility on or before its maturity date of February 19, 2021.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “Our leverage facility and lending partner were critical in enhancing our portfolio yields during the first phase of Mount Logan’s business plan; however, the divestment of a number of illiquid loans and wind down of our Leverage Facility accelerates Mount Logan’s transition to an asset light business model with less leverage. Furthermore, the sale of these illiquid First Lien Term Loans near par illustrates the strength of our investment portfolio and the quality of Mount Logan’s net asset value.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.