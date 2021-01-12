CORRECTION - PyroGenesis Announces Guidance for Q4 2020

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://www.pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to provide guidance for the fourth quarter, and full year, both ending December 31 st , 2020.

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Monday, January 11th by PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), please note that the numerical values in the table under Guidance 2020, Revenue, Q4 and YE have been corrected to $3-5 MM and $14-16 MM respectively. The corrected release follows:

Based on preliminary financial information, and subject to year-end closing adjustments, PyroGenesis expects revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 to be between $3 - $5 million, resulting in total revenues for the fiscal year ending 2020 of approximately $14 - $16 million, as compared to $1.07 million (Q4 2019) and $4.8 million (FY 2019), respectively.

The Company also expects earnings per share (“EPS”) for the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.10 - $0.12, and for the fiscal year ending 2020 of between $0.22 - $0.24 , as compared to a loss of $0.04 (Q4 2019) and a loss of $0.07 (FY2019), respectively.

The Q4 2020 guidance and actual 2019 results noted above are summarized in the following table below:

Actual 2019 Guidance 2020 Revenue Q4 $1.07 MM $3-5 MM YE $4.8 MM $14-16 MM EPS Basic Q4 ($0.04) $0.10-$0.12 YE ($0.07) $0.22-$0.24

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

