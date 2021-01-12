 

MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

12.01.2021, 01:37  |  53   |   |   

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced an adjustment to the conversion ratio applicable to its 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023. The conversion ratio for the Notes increased to 12.6572 shares of common stock per $1,000 of principal amount. The increase is effective January 11, 2021. This adjustment reflects the impact of the special dividend paid by the Company on January 8, 2021 to holders of its common stock.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, and entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic.

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

