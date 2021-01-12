 

T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 02:20  |  26   |   |   

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.625% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 notes”) and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.875% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes” and together with the 2026 notes and the 2029 notes, the “notes”) in a registered public offering. The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on January 14, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 121,25€
Hebel 8,96
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 147,80€
Hebel 9,51
Ask 1,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes. Academy Securities, Inc., C.L. King & Associates, Inc., Great Pacific Securities and Mischler Financial Group, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The Issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering of notes to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the related prospectus supplement and other documents the Issuer will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Issuer and the offering of the notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering of the notes will arrange to send you the prospectus and related prospectus supplement if you request it by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, by telephone at (800) 503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (800) 831- 9146; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, 1-800-221-1037, usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 212-902-1171, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (888) 603-5847; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Phone: 631-254-1735; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor New York, New York 10281, Attention: Leveraged Capital Markets; by telephone at 1-877-280-1299.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management’s current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements about the expected closing of the offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions, difficulties in executing the offering of the notes and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile’s filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2026 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
T-Mobile Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Notes
07.01.21
Dow Jones, Nvidia, Beyond Meat, Alibaba, Baidu, Twitter, T-Mobile US, CureVac, 3D Systems - US-Markt
07.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Buy'
07.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform'
07.01.21
Telekom-US-Tochter T-Mobile kann mehr Kunden gewinnen als erwartet
06.01.21
T-Mobile Adds 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2020 – the Most in Company History – and Further Expands 5G Network Leadership by Exceeding Ambitious 2020 5G Goals
30.12.20
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Conference
23.12.20
Marktkompass: 13.480 DAX fester | ICAR – VELODYNE LIDAR | ROBINHOOD | LPKF LASER | T-MOBILE US
22.12.20
Peloton, T-Mobile US, FuboTV, Apple, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Palantir, Pinterest - US-Markt
22.12.20
Bitcoin, Tesla, Peloton, Apple, AT&T, Pfizer, BioNTech, T-Mobile US, Virgin Galatic, SAP,... - Märkte am Morgen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
140
T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?