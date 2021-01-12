 

Theratechnologies Announces US$40 Million Bought-deal Public Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021   

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 14,546,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$40,001,500 (equivalent to approximately C$51,081,915) (the "Offering") at a price of US$2.75 per Unit (equivalent to approximately C$3.51 per Unit).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of US$3.18 (equivalent to approximately C$4.06) at any time up to 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily to fund research and development activities, commercialisation initiatives, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about January 19, 2021 (the “Closing”) and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants thereon. The Company agreed to use its commercial reasonable efforts to list the Warrants on the TSX on the date of Closing.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

