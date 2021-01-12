 

MAGNITE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Magnite, Inc. on Behalf of Magnite Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 03:00  |  59   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) on behalf of Magnite stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Magnite has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 7, 2021, analyst Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”) published a research report concerning Magnite. The Spruce Point report asserted that the Company’s “investors are being misguided by Magnite’s growth prospects and see 25%-50% downside,” and that Magnite “continued to mask challenges with inaccurate financial reporting.”

On this news, Magnite’s stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 6.22%, to close at $25.61 per share on January 7, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Magnite shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Magnite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Magnite - die neue Roku?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MAGNITE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Magnite, Inc. on Behalf of Magnite Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) on behalf of Magnite stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Magnite has violated the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Magnite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Magnite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Behalf of Investors
08.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Behalf of Investors
08.01.21
MGNI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Magnite, Inc. – MGNI, TLRA, RUBI
08.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Behalf of Investors
05.01.21
Magnite to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
04.01.21
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
03.01.21
Hast du 3.000 Euro übrig? Diese 3 US-Aktien könnten dich 2021 reich machen
13.12.20
3 Aktien, die ihren Wert im Jahr 2021 wieder verdoppeln könnten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
7
Magnite - die neue Roku?